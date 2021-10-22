Iran FM holds phone talks with Turkish, Indonesian counterparts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has spoken over the phone with his counterparts from Turkey and Indonesia to discuss a number of issues including developments in Afghanistan.

Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu have in a telephone conversation discussed the latest developments in Tehran-Ankara ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest such as the Afghanistan developments, holding the Astana summit and the 7th strategic meeting between Iran and Turkey, and also visits by high-ranking officials of the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed concern over a surge in terrorist attacks on worshippers in Afghanistan and said Muslim countries are expected to play a more active role in this regard. Abdollahian described next week’s meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran as an opportunity for the countries to exchange views on ways of paving the way for a stable Afghanistan which would be free of terrorism and violence in order to fulfill the will of the Afghan people, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Mevlüt Çavusoglu also expressed worry over the rise in terror attacks in Afghanistan. The Turkish foreign minister underlined the need for taking practical measures to prevent acts of terrorism, to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and to consolidate efforts to step up the fight against terror groups like Daesh. Mevlüt Çavusoglu added that all neighbors of Afghanistan should help with the battle against terrorism.

Similarly, Abdollahian discussed the need for security for Afghanistan’s ethnic groups in a separate telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Ms. Retno Marsudi.

The two ministers reviewed the latest developments in Tehran-Jakarta ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest including the situation in Afghanistan.

Abdollahian referred to the current situation in Afghanistan and Iran’s active diplomacy in this regard.

Abdollahian condemned the recent targeted terrorist bomb blasts in Afghanistan. He underlined the Taliban’s responsibility in providing security for Afghan ethnic groups and followers of various Islamic sects and underscored the significance of the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Abdollahian also said the international community must assume its responsibility to attend to Afghan refugees in Afghanistan’s neighbors most particularly Iran.

In this Telephone call, Ms. Retno Marsudi also emphasized the need for respecting human rights and the rights of women and described looking after Afghan refugees as a human duty that calls for international attention.