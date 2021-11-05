IRIB orchestra performs symphonic poem “Arvand”

TEHRAN – “Arvand”, a symphonic poem composed in memory of the Iranian soldiers who fought in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, was performed by the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra for the first time on Wednesday evening.

Vocalist Alireza Alizadeh accompanied the orchestra during the performance conducted by Arash Amini at IRIB’s Kowsar Hall.

Amir-Hossein Samiei composed the symphony with poems by Mostafa Mohaddesi Khorsani in collaboration with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

Speaking before the performance, Samiei said that he was inspired by a visit in 2017 to part of the Arvand River on Khuzestan’s former frontline.

“Arvand was the first place to visit on a tour organized for a group of writers and artists in the former war zones, and the idea to compose the symphony occurred to me and I began writing the symphony after returning from the region,” he added.

In his short speech, Mohaddesi Khorsani also said, “Arvand was a center of gravity and a place that witnessed many major events of the war and had a great significance that should be expressed through the language of art and poetry.”

Part of the symphonic poem is dedicated to Operation Karbala-4, which Iran launched on December 25, 1986 during the Iran-Iraq war to cross the Arvand River to overrun Umm al Rassas, a nearby island on the Shatt-al-Arab waterway.

In addition, the symphonic poem also celebrates Operation Valfajr 8, which was launched by Iran on February 9, 1986 and is considered to be one of Iran’s greatest achievements in the war.

The piece also remembers 175 Iranian divers, who were members of a shock troop squad that crossed the Arvand River to overrun Umm al Rassas, a nearby island on the Shatt-al-Arab waterway, during Operation Karbala 4. They were captured by Iraqis.

The skeletons of the divers were unearthed by an excavation team in early June, 2015. Most of the skeletons were discovered handcuffed with wire with no sign of execution.

Earlier in December 2020, the IRIB Symphonic Orchestra performed “The Soldier”, a symphonic poem produced by the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani.

The organization also released the symphonic poem “The Bright Path” in February 2021 to promote “Second Phase of the Revolution”.

The Second Phase of the Revolution statement, also known as the Second Step of the Revolution statement, was issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the country, particularly to the youth, on the fortieth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February 2019.

Photo: IRIB Symphonic Orchestra performs the symphonic poem “Arvand” at Kowsar Hall in Tehran on November 3, 2021. (FNA)

