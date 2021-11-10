TEDPIX rises 8,800 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 8,853 points to 1.456 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 6.62 billion securities worth 53.004 trillion rials (about $1.262 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 9,502 points, and the second market’s index rose 8,338 points.

TEDPIX gained 5,000 points (less than three percent) to 1.398 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA