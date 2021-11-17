Ramparts of Manujan fortress restored to former state

TEHRAN – A team of cultural heritage experts has restored the ramparts and surrounding walls of the ancient Manujan fortress, which is located in Kerman province.

Moreover, a group of archaeologists are present at the site in search of new clues about the history of human settlement near the mud-brick fort, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Previous excavations yielded a special kind of pottery as well as pieces of jewelry and glassware works that throw light on different periods of the area. “The [newly-excavated] pottery is simple and handmade and it can be classified as rough potteries,” according to archaeologist Alidad Soleymani.

In January, Soleymani said during previous rounds of excavation, the fort had yielded relics and remains to date to various Islamic eras. Most of the pottery [pieces] found [in Manujan] are broken and only about two flawless pottery have been discovered in the area, he added.

Manujan fort is nestled on top of a smooth natural rock and in the heart of a city of the same name in Kerman province, which is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south.

The vast province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

AFM