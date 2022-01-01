New painting by Ruholamin depicting sons’ final farewell to Hazrat Fatima (SA) 

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin published on Friday his new painting depicting Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS) in final farewell to their mother Hazrat Fatima (SA).

The painting named “Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein Bidding Farewell to Hazrat Fatima (SA)” was published in an Instagram post.

“God granted me the inspiration for drawing the painting of the farewell of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS) in a place on the earth where the greatest tragedy of history occurred,” Ruholamin wrote in the post.

“What voices have been stored in this part of the earth that we could not hear? A place located between Talle Zeinabieh and the place where Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred; I will never understand where I had sat; mourning was underway at the son’s house; o God! How can we express the depth of the tragedy,” he added.

Ruholamin has published the painting to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (SA), which will fall on January 6 this year.

Despite its title, this painting shows Imam Ali (AS) mourning on the remains of his wife.

This painting is remarkably similar to “The House of Sorrows”, Ruholamin’s previous work showing Imam Ali (AS) mourning on the coffin of Hazrat Fatima (SA).

The martyrdom of Fatima (SA) has been the subject of several other artworks by Ruholamin, whose paintings mostly revolve around stories from the history of Islam.

One of the works is “Divinity Lies in the Coffin”, which depicts Imam Ali (AS) and a number of his relatives carrying the coffin of Fatima (SA) during her funeral in the dead of night.

Another work is “After Fatima”, which shows a sad Imam Ali (AS) sitting on the ground in his home with his head on his knees.

Ruholamin also drew “Reason for the Creation” about the birth of Hazrat Fatima (SA), which was unveiled in his solo exhibition at Iran’s Culture Center in Paris in 2018.

Ruholamin was named the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year award in 2020. In 2018, he was nominated for the honor that is presented every year by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

Photo: Artist Hassan Ruholamin’s painting “Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein Bidding Farewell to Hazrat Fatima (SA)” was published on his Instagram on Friday.

