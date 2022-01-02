Campedelli named Iran’s women’s volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Italian coach Alessandra Campedelli was named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s volleyball team on Sunday.

She has penned a one-year contract with Iran volleyball federation with an option to extend for another year.

Campedelli will lead Iran’s women’s volleyball team at the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Iran volleyball federation, has already said they want to book a place in the Asian competition’s top four.

The 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will be held in the Philippines in May 2022.

The event was Originally scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2021, but was postponed to May 15 to 22, 2022 due rising COVID-19 cases.