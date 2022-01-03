Campedelli satisfied with Iranian women players

TEHRAN –Alessandra Campedelli is satisfied with the quality of the Iranian women volleyball players.

The Italian coach was named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s volleyball team on Sunday.

She has penned a one-year contract with Iran volleyball federation with an option to extend for another year.

Campedelli will lead Iran’s women’s volleyball team at the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

“I’ve worked in several Italian women teams. I have also worked as assistant coach of Italy boys’ junior team in an international tournament,” Campedelli said in a news conference held on Monday.

“I had the chance to work with many of the world's top coaches in my coaching career. I have worked with well-known coaches such as Julio Velasco and Nikola Grbic. Moreover, I am also a teacher and teach in middle schools and universities in Italy,” she stated.

“I have two sons namely, Nicola and Ricardo who are 20 and 23-year-old, respectively. Nicola plays in Serie A and Ricardo, who is also deaf, plays in Serie B. I was motivated by Ricardo to work in Italy’s deaf team,” the Italian coach went on to say.

“I have two goals in Iran’s women’s team. The first one is to improve the level of the volleyball in Asia and the second is to maintain the level. We have to find the talented players and progress volleyball across Iran,” Campedelli added.

“I am satisfied with the quality of Iranian players and I have to say the Iranian women are determined. I have not seen the foreign-based players including Mona Mahmoudi, Mahtab Rahmani, Negin Shirtari, Mina Roosta and Maedeh Borhani and must meet them in person,” she said.