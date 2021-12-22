Volleyball coach Campedelli arrives in Tehran to finalize deal with Iran

TEHRAN – Italian coach Alessandra Campedelli arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran Tuesday night to finalize her contract with Iran volleyball federation.

She will stay 15 days in Iran and offer her preparation plans to the federation in her stay in the country.

Campedelli will lead Iran’s women’s volleyball team at the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship if she pens a contract with the volleyball federation.

Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Iran volleyball federation, has already said they want to book a place in the Asian competition’s top four.

The 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will be held in the Philippines in May 2022.

The event was Originally scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2021, but was postponed to May 15 to 22, 2022 due rising COVID-19 cases.