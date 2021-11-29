Iran volleyball reaches agreement with Campedelli

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball federation reached an agreement with women volleyball coach Alessandra Campedelli.

The Italian coach will travel to Tehran on Dec. 23 to finalize a contract with the Iranian federation.

The federation had also negotiated with Canadian coach Melanie Sanford, Chinese coach Feng Kun and Italian Monica Cresta.

Iran women volleyball team will participate at the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Iran volleyball federation, has already said they want to book a place in the competition’s top four.

The 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship will be held in the Philippines in May 2022.

The competition was Originally scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2021, but was postponed to May 15 to 22, 2022 due rising COVID-19 cases.