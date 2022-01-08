Iran handball suffer two losses in Spain’s tournament

TEHRAN – Iran national handball team lost to Spain and Poland in the international tournament of Spain.

The two-day event was held in Cuenca from on Jan. 6 and 7.

Spain, Iran and Poland participated in the tournament. Japan were originally supposed to compete in the event but withdrew from the competition after several Japanese players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iran, headed by Spaniard Montoya Montoya, partook in the tournament as part of their preparation for the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship which will be held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabi from Jan. 18 to 31.

Iran are pitted against hosts Saudi Arabia, Australia and India in Group B.

Asian Handball Championship acts as a qualification tournament for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, with top five teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be jointly hosted by Poland and Sweden.

Photo by Blaze Trends