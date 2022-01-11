Story from “The One Thousand and One Nights” adapted for graphic novel

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Nadia Dibaj has created a graphic novel based on a story from “The One Thousand and One Nights”.

Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation studio in Tehran that produced the acclaimed movie, announced on Monday that the graphic novel, entitled “The Golden Falcon”, will be published in 52 pages next week.

The graphic novel illustrates the advantages of patience, tolerance and a reluctance to blind prejudice.

“The Golden Falcon” is the first book by Dibaj, a graphic design graduate of Alzahra University in Tehran.

He has previously collaborated in several animation projects, including the acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction” directed by Ashkan Rahgozar based on a story from the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

“The One Thousand and One Nights” is the story of the Persian king Shahriar who marries a girl each night and the next morning he beheads her to take revenge from his unfaithful wife.

He finally marries Scheherazade, who begins to tell a fascinating story during the night for the king but she does not finish it, so the king keeps her alive to find out the end of the stories.

Over the course of 1001 nights, the king had fallen in love with Scheherazade, so he spared her life and made her his queen.

Hoorakhsh has previously produced the Persian graphic novel “Jamshid” in four volumes. The London-based publishing company Markosia published an English edition of the graphic novel, based on which “The Last Fiction” was produced.

Markosia is also the publisher of Rahgozar’s graphic novel series “Arshia”, which is the story of a mysterious character born completely out of the writer’s fiction.

Photo: Cover of the Persian graphic novel “The Golden Falcon”.

