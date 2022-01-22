TEDPIX gains 2,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,410 points to 1.281 million on Saturday.

Over 4.411 billion securities worth 35.245 trillion rials (about $121.53 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 4,080 points, and the second market’s index rose 2,344 points.

TEDPIX lost 55,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.279 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

The government has applied several new changes in the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21, 2022) which according to experts and analysts will ensure the stock market’s stability and growth in the coming years, IRNA reported.

