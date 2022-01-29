Production by major automakers exceeds 760,000 in 10 months

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 760,527 vehicles during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), the data released by Codal website showed.

According to the data, the production by the mentioned companies has risen just 4.1 percent compared to the previous year’s same 10 months in which the output stood at 730,477, IRNA reported.

During the said 10 months, IKCO manufactured 381,321 vehicles, which was 1.74 percent less than the output in the same period of the previous year.

During this period, this industrial group was able to produce 254,875 vehicles in the Peugeot group, 41,940 vehicles in the Samand group, 42,499 Dena vehicles, 29,366 Rana vehicles, 5,466 Haima vehicles, and 7,059 Tara vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 279,055 vehicles in the mentioned period. Production by this automaker rose 6.06 percent in comparison to the previous year’s same time span.

Pars Khodro also manufactured 100,151 vehicles in the period under review, 24.1 percent more than the output in the first 10 months of the past year.

Earlier this month, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin announced the implementation of a two-year plan for the auto industry based on which this industry will undergo serious changes and improve significantly.

Stating that nine transformation projects have been prepared for the automobile industry, Fatemi-Amin said: "The general plan is that in [the Iranian calendar year] 1401 (begins on March 21) the structure of the automobile industry and the relations between parts manufacturers and automakers will be reformed and the overall promised production target will be achieved in [the Iranian calendar year] 1404 (begins in March 2025)."

Iran’s major carmakers had manufactured 900,714 vehicles in the previous year (ended on March 20, 2021), which was 4.3 percent more than the figure of its preceding year.

According to Codal data, during the past year, IKCO manufactured 480,338 vehicles, which was 21.9 percent more than the output in its preceding year, which was 393,812 vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 317,321 vehicles, with a 12.6-percent fall from 363,379 vehicles manufactured in 1398. And Pars Khodro manufactured 103,055 vehicles in the past year, showing a 2.8-percent drop from the output of its previous year, which was 106,072 vehicles.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current Iranian calendar year show that the manufacturing of 1.2 million cars has been put on the agenda.

According to the Industry Ministry data, since Iranian automakers had produced 984,200 such vehicles in the previous calendar year, the country’s car output is planned to increase by over 21.9 percent in the current year.

Iran currently stands in 20th place among the world’s top automobile manufacturers producing 821,060 vehicles by the end of 2019, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA).

EF/MA