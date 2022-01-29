Iran lose to Qatar in 2022 Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Qatar 34-19 in the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Saturday.

Iran will play loser of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia match for third place match on Monday.

Iran have previously qualified for the 2023 World Handball Championship for the first time since 2015 in Qatar.

The top five teams from the Championship directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.