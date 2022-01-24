Iran book their place at 2023 World Men's Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran booked their place at the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship with a heroic performance against Kuwait on Monday.

The Persians defeated Kuwait 27-26 in Group II of the 2022 Asian Handball Championship and qualified for the competition’s semifinals.

Iran will participate in the 2023 World Handball Championship for the first time since 2015 in Qatar.

The top five teams from the Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.