Iran down India at 2022 Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran beat India 42-29 in Group B of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Wednesday.

The Persians, who had started the campaign with a 32-10 win over Australia, will play Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The top two in each group progress to the second round, which determine the semi-finalists.

Competition started on Jan. 18 and will run until Jan. 31.

All the matches take place at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The top five teams from the Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.