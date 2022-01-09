Norouzinejad optimistic on Iran’s performance at Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran handball team center back Pouya Norouzinejad says that they can win a medal in the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship.

The Iranian team are drawn with Saudi Arabia, India and Australia in Group B.

Iran, headed by Spaniard Montoya Montoya, have recently participated in a tournament in Spain, where the team suffered two defeats against Spain and Poland.

The Persians took part in the event as part of preparation for the 2022 Asian Handball Championship.

“I think the tournaments like this could be helpful because we faced with the big teams. The matches against Spain and Poland helped the coaching staff to evaluate our weaknesses and strength points,” Norouzinejad said.

“The Asian Handball Championship serves as a qualification tournament for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship. We are determined to book our berth in the world championship which will be jointly hosted by Poland and Sweden. I think we can also win a medal in Saudi Arabia,” the VfL Eintracht Hagen added.