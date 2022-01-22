Iran edge Iraq at 2022 Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran earned a narrow 28-25 win over Iraq in Group II of the 2022 Asian Handball Championship on Saturday.

It was Iran’s fourth win in the competition. The Persians had defeated Australia, India and Saudi Arabia in the preliminary stage.

Iran are scheduled to play Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

All the matches take place at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The top five teams from the Championship will directly qualify for the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.