Iran fail to win a medal in 2022 Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Saudi Arabia 26-23 in bronze medal match of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday.

Iran have already qualified for the 2023 World Handball Championship, to be held jointly by Poland and Sweden, as one of top five teams.

Qatar won the tournament by defeating Bahrain 29-24 in the final match.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the tournament after the Championship was moved in September by the Asian Handball Federation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the initial host country, Iran.