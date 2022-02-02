Over 2.5m tons of basic goods imported via Shahid Rajaee port in 10 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 2.533 million tons of basic commodities have been imported to Iran through Shahid Rajaee port, in the northern Hormozgan province, during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022).

Masoud Doshvargar, the director-general of Grain and Commercial Services Department of Hormozgan Province, said that since the beginning of this year, 92 ships carrying basic goods have docked in the port of Hormozgan and their cargoes have been stored and unloaded for transportation and storage.

Two months ago, the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) had announced that unloading of basic goods at the port of country had risen 25 percent in the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the previous year.

The highest amount of import of basic goods was related to Imam Khomeini port (in southwestern Khuzestan province), Ali-Akbar Safaei noted.

“We unload the basic goods in the shortest time and we do not have to worry about the supply of the basic goods”, the official added.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, the development of Shahid Rajaee Port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

In late December last year, Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization signed six memorandums of understanding (MOU) with domestic companies for investing 100 trillion rials (about $355.8 million) plus €800 million in development projects of Shahid Rajaee port’s hinterland.

The mentioned investments will be made in a variety of projects including zinc, lead, manganese, and copper factories, the construction, and development of industrial components and parts production units, development and integration of the existing industrial units in the area, construction of an alumina refinery, as well as the construction of container manufacturing units.

Implementation and construction of production units in Shahid Rajaee Port will make this port a center for value-added production and a logistics center, which will upgrade the port's level to the third generation and significantly reduce transportation and storage costs.

