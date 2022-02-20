Rainfall rises by 6% compared to long run

TEHRAN – Since the beginning of winter (December 22, 2021), the amount of rainfall was accompanied by a growth of over 6.1 percent compared to the long-term average, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The precipitation rate during autumn (September 23-December 21, 2021) was not very favorable, as the Meteorological Organization has considered this autumn one of the driest seasons in the past 50 years.

The latest report of the National Center for Drought Warning and Monitoring Center shows that since February 17, the country received 73 mm of rainfall, which shows an increase of 68.8 mm compared to the long-term period, amounting to 6.1 percent.

At the same time, from the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2021) to February 17, the total rainfall of the whole country has reached 112.8 mm, which has decreased by 13.5 mm compared to the long-term period of 130.4 mm.

From January 21 to February 17, 14.7 mm of rainfall poured over the country, which shows a decrease of 59.1 percent compared to the long-run average of 35.9 mm.

This indicates that only in January, the country's rainfall situation was slightly better than in the long run, but overall, a promising situation in terms of rainfall is not yet conceivable.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's multiannual forecast, in the next five years, Iran’s average rainfall will decline by 75 percent, and the temperature rises by 50-75 percent compared to the long-term average.

Climate change and extreme weather events

Climate change is a fact that cannot be run over, whether the temperature raises over 2 or 6°C, natural incidents such as flooding, droughts, and severe storms are among the main consequences of climate change.

Moreover, water and food shortages, water-borne illnesses, cold or heat-related deaths will come up as the results of temperature variations. In tropical areas also the risk of floods will raise.

Heavy rain and other extreme weather events will become more frequent, which can lead to floods along with decreasing water quality, but also decreasing availability of water resources in some regions.

Climate change will also bring extreme wet and dry seasons, which mainly causes rainfall fluctuations and water scarcity. While there have been prolonged droughts nationwide in past recent years leaving people scrambling for water.

So, nations must take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future, preventing the emissions peak, otherwise, they might not be able to breathe on the planet in the future, or migrate to other places if found.

The study may also come efficient when it comes to making the people aware of climate change impact in their own city, within their lifetime, to avoid experiencing an entirely new climate that is beyond human experience.

