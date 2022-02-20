Car travel to be facilitated between Iran, Iraq

TEHRAN –Iran and Iraq have discussed ways to facilitate travel by car between the two countries.

Managers of the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran exchanged views with Iraqi counterparts during their visit to the neighboring state, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Negotiations with the Iraqi side focused on facilitating car travel with the prediction that land traffic between the two countries will increase once the visa for Iran-Iraq is officially waived on March 4, the report added.

In addition to providing suggestions for improving the procedure and further coordination, the two sides discussed obstacles and problems of temporary entry and exit of foreign passenger vehicles from Iraq into Iran and vice versa.

The rules and regulations for motor vehicle international transit, fuel exemptions for passenger cars leaving Iran, the evaluation of the value of temporary entry vehicles, the temporary blocking of foreign travelers with expensive and luxury vehicles entering Iran, as well as the ease of access to mobile SIM cards at borders were also discussed.

Back in November, several Iraqi travel insiders and tour operators requested Iran to waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals who want to enter the Islamic Republic via land borders.

Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, recently announced that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had promised to waive the land visa between Iran and Iraq starting on March 4.

Furthermore, the two neighbors agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers last year. The announcement came after Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Tehran, discussing various issues including visa waiver, a joint railway project, and increasing the level of trade.

