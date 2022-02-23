Hamid Estili appointed Iran football team director

TEHRAN – Hamid Estili was appointed as new director of Iran national football team on Wednesday.

Estili, former Iran midfielder, replaced Mojtaba Khorshidi who parted ways with the federation yesterday.

Estili has already worked as head coach of Iran U23 football team.

He has also coached Iranian clubs Persepolis, Rah Ahan and Shahin Bushehr.

Estili is mostly remembered for his memorable goal and goal celebration against the U.S. at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

He announced his retirement from national duty against Korea Republic in 2000 and will start his work as the team’s director in the match against Korea Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 24.