TEDPIX drops 5,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 5,513 points to 1.282 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 5.257 billion securities worth 30.237 trillion rials (about $116.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 6,873 points and the second market’s index dropped 2,338 points.

TEDPIX gained 6,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.288 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Oil Refinery, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed ones.

The Money and Capital Market Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a meeting with Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Head Majid Eshqi on January 30 to discuss the capital markets' current issues and challenges.

The meeting was attended by the members of the mentioned committee as well as the representatives of some of the companies active in the stock market.

