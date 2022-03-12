Iran fall short against Oman at 2022 Men's AHF Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national hockey team lost to Oman 10-2 in the 2022 Men's AHF Cup on Saturday.

Iran, who had started the campaign with a 2-1 win over Singapore, will play Bangladesh on Tuesday in Group B.

Iran will also play Indonesia on Thursday.

Group A consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

The 2022 Men's AHF Cup is the sixth edition of the Men's AHF Cup, the quadrennial qualification tournament for the Men's Hockey Asia Cup organized by the Asian Hockey Federation.

The competition is being held at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia from March 11 to 20.

The top three teams qualify for the 2022 Men's Hockey Asia Cup.