Imports of goods via Khorramshahr port increases 29%

TEHRAN – The imports of goods via Khorramshahr port in the southwest of Iran rose 29 percent during the 11-month period from March 21, 2021 to February 19, 2022, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announce.

Nourollah As’adi, the director-general of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Department, said that 187,175 tons of commodities were imported via this port during the said time span.

In terms of container goods, the official said over 180,501 tons of container commodities were loaded and unloaded at this port in the 11-mpnth period, indicating a three-percent rise.

As previously announced in a report by Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran rose 19 percent during the 11-month period, as compared to the preceding year’s same time span.

Loading and unloading of goods in the country’s ports reached 140.186 million tons in the mentioned period, while the figure stood at 117.517 million tons in its past year’s same time span.

During the said eleven months, unloading and loading operations in the container sector reached 1.883 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 13 percent more than 1.662 million TEUs in the first eleven months of the previous year, the report said.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition, to facilitate loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

MA/MA