Manufacturing of home appliances up 7.6% in 11 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The manufacturing of home appliances rose 7.6 percent in the 11-month period from March 21, 2021 to February 19, 2022, as compared to the same period of time in the preceding year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry data show that 5,194,400 sets of home appliances were manufactured in the mentioned 11-month period, while the figure was 4,588,300 in the same time span of the preceding year.

Back in April 2021, Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki had said that considering the Iranian home appliance industry’s infrastructure and capacities, the country will be able to become an exporter of such products in the near future because most of the raw materials needed by the mentioned sector are produced domestically.

Stating that the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry will definitely support domestic manufacturers and national brands, the official added: "Today we have the necessary manpower, knowledge, and infrastructure in the field, so there is no reason to look for foreign sources to meet the country’s demands."

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past three years.

