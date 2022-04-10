Iran down Maldives in 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification
April 10, 2022 - 18:48
TEHRAN – Iran defeated the Maldives 17-0 in the opening match of the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Sunday.
Iran are scheduled to play Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group A on Monday and Tuesday.
A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait - who automatically qualified as a host.
The qualifiers take place between April 1 to 15 in centralized venues. In the West Zone, the United Arab Emirates will be a host. Top two teams from each group and the winner of the play-off match between the third placed teams will qualify.
