Barekat schools to reach 2,000 by Mar. 2023

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, will increase the number of schools in deprived areas up to 2,000 by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20, 2023).

“We have so far built 1,800 schools for the deprived, and will construct 200 others this year,” Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of Barekat Foundation said.

The foundation is committed to building 2,700 schools with 14,000 classrooms, of which 1,800 schools have been opened and completed to date, he noted, IRNA reported on Monday.

Some 3,750 villages across the country are covered by the Barekat Foundation's school-building activities, he also said.

According to Torkamaneh, there are currently 250,000 students in Barekat schools.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

