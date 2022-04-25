Barnsley part company with Poya Asbaghi

TEHRAN - Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has left the club by mutual agreement following their relegation from the Championship.

The Iranian-born Swede is the second head coach to leave Oakwell this season after Markus Schopp was sacked in November.

Barnsley are bottom of the table, having won only six of their 43 league games, and relegation was confirmed by defeat at Huddersfield, bbc.com reported.

Under-23s boss Martin Devaney will take charge for their final three fixtures of the campaign.

The 41-year-old, who will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann, was a member of the Barnsley side that won promotion from League One in 2006 and reached the FA Cup semi-finals two years later.

Asbaghi had earned a reputation for developing young talent, having won six of his 10 games in charge of the Sweden Under-21s, leaving them top of their European Championship qualifying group, and pushed Italy impressively in October.

He previously coached at Dalkurd FF and Gefle IF in the Swedish lower leagues, before ascending to the head-coaching role at Goteborg in the top tier. He led them to the 2020 Swedish Cup, beating Swedish giants Malmo in the final. Asbaghi left Goteborg in September 2020.

However, he struggled to impress his ideas on Barnsley, with the club winning only six games all season.

“I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months. This of course includes players, fans and staff,” Asbaghi said.

“It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons," he added.