Ramezani gives Esteghlal late win over Shahr Khodro: IPL

TEHRAN – Arman Ramezani netted an 88th-minute winner to give Esteghlal 1-0 victory over struggling Shahr Khodro in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Ramezani came out the bench in the 75th minute and scored the winner with two minutes remaining in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Persepolis football team were held to a 1-1 draw against Zob Ahan in Isfahan’s Fppladshahr Stadium.

Saeid Bagherpasnad was on target for Zob Ahan with a header just two minutes into the match and Sherzod Temirov leveled the scored in the 56th minute.

Tractor earned a late 3-2 win over Havadar in Tabriz, Fajr Sepasi and Naft Masjed Soleyman shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Shiraz, Gol Gohar defeated Aluminum 2-0 in Sirjan, Nassaji lost to Mes 2-0 in Mashhad, Sepahan edged past Paykan 1-0 in Tehran and Foolad defeated Sanat Naft 1-0 in Khuzestan derby.

With four weeks remaining, Esteghlal lead the table with 60 points, six points above Persepolis.