NIOC, Gazprom explore avenues of cooperation

TEHRAN- During a meeting between National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Managing Director Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr and top managers of Russia’s Gazprom Company, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of cooperation.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday.

It was also agreed that further negotiations for broader ties in various possible energy fields will be held in the future, in the presence of both sides' engineers.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

The event covers a variety of oil industry areas, including upstream industries, universities and science centers, start-ups, and science and technology parks, petrochemicals and related industries, gas and related industries, pipes and tubes, valves, refining and distribution and related industries, rotary machines, as well as products exporters, and etc.

