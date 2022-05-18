Sport brings people together from different backgrounds, Canada football official says

TEHRAN - Canada Soccer Marketing Director Sandra Gage responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on playing friendly with Iran national football team. She said sport can bring together people from different backgrounds and political persuasions for a common purpose.

Canada are scheduled to host Iran at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium on June 5.

“This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said. “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.”

Sandra Gage released a statement following the Prime Minister’s comments.

“At Canada Soccer, we believe in the power of sport and its ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and political persuasions for a common purpose.

“Iran are one of 32 Member Associations participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Canada Soccer continue to follow all international protocols when hosting this match. We are focused on preparing for our men’s national team to compete on the world stage,” the statement reads.

The warm-up match will be part of Canada’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Iran qualified for the World Cup, out of the Asian Football Confederation. They were drawn in Group B with England, the U.S. and a European qualifier yet to be determined; either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Iran are 21st in the FIFA world rankings.

Canada were also drawn into a Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.