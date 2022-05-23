IAF to screen selection of Iran’s Sacred Defense cinema

TEHRAN –The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will be screening a selection of films and documentaries on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war, which is called “Sacred Defense” in Iran.

The three-day program, which opens on Tuesday evening, plans to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Iraqi forces on the third of Khordad (May 24), 1982, ILNA reported on Monday.

Entitled “Cinema Khorramshahr”, the program will screen “Land of the Sun”, “Kimia” and “Duel” by Ahmadreza Darvish,” A Boat to the Beach” by Rasul Mollaqolipur and “The Third Day” by Mohammad-Hossein Latifi.

The lineup also includes documentaries by Mohammad-Hossein Tahaminejad, Hassan Aqakarimi, and Changiz Sayyad.

The southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980, during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war.

Iran liberated Khorramshahr in a landmark operation code-named Beit-ol Moqaddas on May 24, 1982, putting an end to over 500 days of the Iraqi occupation.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, setting the stage for eight years of war. With support from certain Arab and Western countries, Saddam Hussein ordered an attack on Iran nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Saddam as the initiator of the conflict.

ABU/MG