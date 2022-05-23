Airlines get OK to launch Iran-Oman flights

TEHRAN – Iran's flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, and Karun Airlines will soon launch flights to Oman’s airports after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the sultanate approved their operations on Sunday, the Times of Oman reported.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has issued its initial approval for Iran Air and Karun Airlines to operate direct flights between the airports of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the airports of the Sultanate of Oman, and the two airlines will launch their flights soon,” CAA said in a statement.

Last December, Oman simplified its travel rules for Iranian nationals who want to stay in the sultanate for up to 14 days.

Last year, Oman announced it would drop visa fees for visitors from 103 countries, including Iran, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, India, and Turkey.

AFM