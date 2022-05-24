Iran men defeat Thailand in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran's men's team defeated Thailand 83-65 in International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships on Tuesday.

Iran started the campaign with a 47-44 loss against Australia and defeated Korea Republic 56-50 and Japan 62-42.

The Persians are scheduled to meet Malaysia on Wednesday.

Australia, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea will compete in Pool A.

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and the Philippines have been placed into Pool B of the tournament.

The top two teams in Pool B will join the six Pool A sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The competition will be held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.