Iran women victorious over Thailand in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships
May 23, 2022 - 15:28
TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s defeated Thailand 55-40 in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Monday.
The Iranian team had lost to Australia 61-30 in their opening match on Saturday and also lost to Japan 66-34.
They will play Japan on Wednesday.
China won the women's tournament at the last IWBF Asia Oceania Championships, but are absent this year for COVID-19 reasons.
Australia, Japan, Thailand and Iran are contesting the women's tournament.
The women's competition is scheduled to wrap up on May 27.
