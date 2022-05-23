Iran women victorious over Thailand in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s defeated Thailand 55-40 in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Monday.

The Iranian team had lost to Australia 61-30 in their opening match on Saturday and also lost to Japan 66-34.

They will play Japan on Wednesday.

China won the women's tournament at the last IWBF Asia Oceania Championships, but are absent this year for COVID-19 reasons.

Australia, Japan, Thailand and Iran are contesting the women's tournament.

The women's competition is scheduled to wrap up on May 27.