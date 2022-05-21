Iran women beaten by Australia in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Australia 61-30 in their opening match in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Saturday.

Amber Merritt scored 30 points for Australian team.

China won the women's tournament at the last IWBF Asia Oceania Championships, but are absent this year for COVID-19 reasons.

Australia, Japan, Thailand and Iran are contesting the women's tournament.

The women's competition is scheduled to wrap up on May 27.