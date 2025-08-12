Solar power projects totaling 400MW capacity launched in 4 provinces

TEHRAN – Iran has begun construction and opened operations for solar power projects totaling the capacity of nearly 400 megawatts across four provinces, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, coinciding with the country’s Small Industries Support Day.

As IRIB reported, the inauguration ceremony of the projects was attended by officials from Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) and President Masoud Pezeshkian was also in attendance via video conference.

The projects, spanning 12 sites in Markazi, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi and Tehran provinces, represent an investment of about $237 million, funded by both public and private sectors, according to state media.

SATBA head Mohsen Tarztalab said nine solar plants with a combined capacity of 100 megawatts were inaugurated in Saveh and Mamouniyeh in Markazi province, the southern port city of Dayyer in Bushehr province, and Khorasan Razavi province.

Construction has also begun on three solar plants with a combined capacity of 295 megawatts in Bushehr and Tehran provinces, Tarztalab said.

He added that SATBA plans to bring 5,000 megawatts of renewable capacity online within a year and is working on 2,000 megawatts of large-scale and floating solar plants.

EF/MA