Iran women fall short against Japan in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships
May 22, 2022 - 16:45
TEHRAN – Iran lost to Japan 66-34 in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Sunday.
The Iranian team had lost to Australia 61-30 in their opening match on Saturday.
China won the women's tournament at the last IWBF Asia Oceania Championships, but are absent this year for COVID-19 reasons.
Australia, Japan, Thailand and Iran are contesting the women's tournament.
The women's competition is scheduled to wrap up on May 27.
