Iran men defeat Japan in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran's men's team defeated Japan 62-42 in International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships on Monday.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 47-44 loss against Australia and a 56-50 win over Korea Republic, will play Thailand on Tuesday.

Australia, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea will compete in Pool A.

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and the Philippines have been placed into Pool B of the tournament.

The top two teams in Pool B will join the six Pool A sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The competition will be held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.