Iran edged by Australia in IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by defending champions Australia 47-44 in International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships opening match on Friday.

Iran will play South Korea on Sunday.

Australia, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea will compete in Pool A.

Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and the Philippines have been placed into Pool B of the tournament.

The top two teams in Pool B will join the six Pool A sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The competition will be held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.