Iran into IWBF Asia Oceania Championships semis

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team defeated the Philippines 86-29 on Thursday and booked their place in the semifinals round of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s women’s team lost to Australia 72-29 and will play Thailand tomorrow.

All teams are to face each other twice.

The competition is being held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.