Iran top group at IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team confirmed top seeding heading into the playoff stage of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday.

Iran defeated Malaysia 82-36 and finish in front of Australia and South Korea, who were also on nine points and picked up victories today.

South Korea defeated the hosts Thailand 72-42, while Australia won 20-0 by default over Japan, who had withdrawn from the tournament.

Australia finished second and South Korea were third.

The top seeds are to face the three qualified teams for the quarter-finals from division two on Thursday. Iran are scheduled to meet the Philippines who defeated the UAE 55-43.

Furthermore, Iran’s women team lost to Japan 85-21.

All teams are to face each other twice.

Iran sit third just now, while Thailand recorded their fourth defeat in a row.

