Eshqabad nominated for national village of wickerwork

TEHRAN – Eshqabad, a small village in Poldasht county, West Azarbaijan province, is planned to be named the national village of wickerwork, Poldahst’s deputy governor said on Thursday.

Although this handicrafts field has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, it must be revitalized and promoted more effectively, CHTN quoted Amir Asadzadeh as saying.

Being recognized as a national hub of wickerwork would develop the handicrafts field in the region, the official added.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

