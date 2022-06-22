TCCIMA board of representatives hold 34th meeting

TEHRAN - The 34th meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) was held on Tuesday in which the attendees addressed some of the country’s recent economic issues.

The meeting was attended by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, members of the chamber’s board, and Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad-Hadi Sobhanian, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Khansari praised the government’s decision for eliminating the allocation of foreign currency with subsidized rates for the imports of some basic goods and stressed the need for supporting the less privileged classes of the society against the aftershocks of the said decision.

“This [the elimination of subsidized currency rates] has been the request of the private sector and the TCCIMA for the last four years, and we have been constantly pursuing it to happen, and although this reform took place a little late but ultimately a very good step has been taken,” Khansari said.

In this meeting, some of the challenges of the business environment and the country's economy were also raised to be discussed with Sobhanian, and finally, some of the problems of the poultry industry were also reviewed.

EF/MA