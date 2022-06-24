Iran ranks 22nd among world’s top shipping fleets: UNCTAD

TEHRAN – United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in its latest maritime report dubbed “Review of Maritime Transport 2021”, has put Iran in 22nd place among the countries with the largest shipping fleet based on deadweight tonnage.

Based on the mentioned report, Iran's ranking has not changed in 2021 compared to the previous year. The capacity of Iran's shipping fleet is more than many industrialized countries such as France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherland.

Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Sweden, Vietnam, Oman, Malaysia, Qatar, and Nigeria also have smaller shipping fleets than Iran.

The Islamic Republic currently has 246 vessels carrying the national flag and eight foreign flag vessels with a total capacity of 19,251,146 tons. The total capacity of the Iranian shipping fleet has increased by 5.5 percent in 2021, according to the said report.

The data indicates that the Iranian shipping fleet accounts for 0.91 percent of the world’s total shipping capacity.

UNCTAD has put the total number of the world’s commercial ships, including tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers at the end of 2021 at 99,800.

The total capacity of the mentioned ships is estimated at 2,134,640,000 tons in 2021, which has increased by three percent over the previous year. In 2020, the cargo capacity of the world's shipping fleet was estimated at 2,071,638,000 tons.

According to UNCTAD, Greece has the largest shipping fleet in the world in terms of cargo capacity. The total cargo capacity of the Greek fleet is 373,417,000 tons. The total number of Greek ships is estimated at 4,705.

IRISL records the highest annual revenue generation

As Iran’s flag carrier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has recorded its highest annual income in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20) despite the pandemic and the U.S. sanctions, earning $1.5 billion.

According to IRISL Managing Director Mohammadreza Modares Khiabani, although the Iranian shipping fleet has been facing serious restrictions for accessing major ports around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the U.S. sanctions over the past two years, great achievements have been made in this area.

Emphasizing the important role of the IRISL in maintaining and prosperity of the country's economy, Modares Khiabani said: "In spite of all issues and problems, the IRISL will continue its great work relying on the redoubled efforts and empathy of the group’s employees at sea and on land.”

