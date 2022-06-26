Iran finish nineth at IHF Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Portugal 2-0 (20–18, 29–28) in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Beach Handball Championship on Sunday.

Iran had previously defeated Portugal 2-1 (22–24, 19–18, 8–6) in Group II on Thursday.

The ninth edition of the 2022 Men's Beach Handball World Championships is being held from 21 to 26 June 2022 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).