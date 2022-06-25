Iran victorious over Argentina at IHF Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 2-1 (26–14, 21–27, 10–8) in the 9–12th place semifinals of the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Beach Handball Championship on Saturday.

The Iranian team had defeated Puerto Rico 2-0 (30–12, 24–13) Saturday morning.

Iran will play for the ninth place on Sunday.

The ninth edition of the 2022 Men's Beach Handball World Championships is being held from 21 to 26 June 2022 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).