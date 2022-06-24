Iran fail to advance to IHF Beach Handball Championship QF

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Qatar 2-1 (17–22, 20–19, 8–9) in Group II and failed to book a place in the quarterfinals round of 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Beach Handball Championship.

The top four in each main round group then progress through to the quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and then medal matches.

Brazil, Qatar, Denmark and Norway, as Group II top four teams, qualified for the quarterfinals.

Croatia, Greece, Uruguay and Spain also booked their place in Group I.

The ninth edition of the 2022 Men's Beach Handball World Championships is being held from 21 to 26 June 2022 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).